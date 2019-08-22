Centerville Police, 8/21/19 reports 4 hrs ago Aug. 2110:43 a.m. A theft from motor vehicle was reported in the 300 block of E. Franklin St. Handled, report taken. 3:53 p.m. Fraud was reported in the 600 block of N. 18th St. Handled, no report. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Theft Fraud Criminal Law Crime N. Centerville Police Motor Vehicle Report COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries KELLY, Nancy May 30, 1935 - Aug 20, 2019 HULL, Mark Nov 16, 1960 - Aug 16, 2019 Ousley, Melynie DARRAG, William "Bill" Jul 8, 1937 - Aug 15, 2019 Mark Hull Most Popular Articles ArticlesFoot pursuit leads to drug chargesYesway robbery suspect found not guiltyAlgae bloom prompts temporary closure of Rathbun Lake AquaparkIowegian Female Athlete of the Year: Acey JellisonPotentially toxic algae closes some beachesIowegian Male Athlete of the Year: Matthew LewisTest: Algae bloom at lake is toxicCenterville Police, 8/11/19 reportsWater safe to drink, says city, RRWAState Fair nightly coverage on IPTV