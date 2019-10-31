Brooke Johnson
Age: 41
Hometown: Centerville
Current job status: Owner/operator of The Junk Parlor
Why are you running? I want to continue my time on the board because I believe we have made a positive impact on our school system. It is important to be fiscally responsible with our tax payers money. Our board has utilized programs that help with financial planning and budgeting for the school year and for years to come. It’s important to continue to make building improvements and to put technology in front of our students. I want our children to have an education that prepares them for a successful future and I want our staff to continue to feel supported by the board.
What is your work/community background? I am a CHS graduate. After teaching in Kansas City, I returned to Centerville and taught high school Family and Consumer Sciences. I have 3 children in the district who are in different buildings and highly involved in school activities. I am a Chamber member, have served on Main Street, and I am a Farm Bureau member. I own and operate a business, The Junk Parlor, in Centerville. I coordinate the Southern Iowa Junk Jaunt and work towards promoting our community.
What is the main issue facing your city currently? Our school is faced with the tough task of educating all students with limited funds. We have the task of preparing students for the future which highly favors technology, but with that brings many challenges.