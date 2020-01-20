An upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Centerville, from 12:15-5:30 p.m. The drive is sponsored by the Centerville community and managed by Life Serve Blood Center. It will be held at Grace Tabernacle Church Fellowship Hall located at 914 N Park St.
One donation saves 3 lives. Donner history can now be filled out the day of the donation http://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/quickpassappointment
Schedule an appointment at http://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Bring a valid form of identification when donating blood.