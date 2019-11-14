An upcoming blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Centerville from 12:15-5:30 p.m.
The drive is sponsored by the Centerville Community and managed by the Life Serve Blood Center. It will be held at the Grace Tabernacle Church Fellowship Hall, located at 914 N. Park St. in Centerville. One donation can save three lives.
Donor history can now be filled out the day of the donation at lifeservebloodcenter.org/quickpass. Schedule an appointment at wwwlifeserverbloodcenter.org or call 800-287-4903. Bring a valid form of identification when donating blood.