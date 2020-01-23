Appanoose County Weekly Meals is an ecumenical/community organization that provides a free meal with fellowship on Monday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church on Highway 5 north of John Deere.
The menu for Jan. 27 is lasagna, green beans, lettuce salad, garlic bread and brownies for dessert with milk, lemonade, tea, water or coffee to drink. The Centerville Boy Scouts will host this meal.
If Centerville Schools are cancelled due to inclement weather, the weekly meal will not be served that evening.
Appanoose County Weekly Meals is affiliated with the Centerville Lions Club.