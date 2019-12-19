Dec. 9
4:38 p.m. Joseph Michael Agan, 34, of Mystic, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with parole violation.
6:18 p.m. An accident was reported in the 23000 block of Highway 202. Amy Elizabeth Wilson, 43, of Mystic, was driving a 2003 Mercury Mountaineer when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $2,800.
Dec. 10
6:55 p.m. An accident was reported in the 19000 block of Highway T14. Mariah Lynn Kearse, 23, of Centerville, was driving a 2015 Ford Focus when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $1,500.
8:22 p.m. Theft of motor vehicle was reported in the 12900 block of 137th Ave. in Plano. Follow-up required.
Dec. 11
4:15 p.m. Adam Joseph Clark, 31, of Moravia, was charged in the 100 block of E. Charles St. in Moravia with sex offender registry violation, second offense.
Dec. 12
5:40 p.m. Steven Edward Stickler, 50, of Unionville, Missouri, was charged in the 22000 block of Dewey Road near Centerville with fourth-degree criminal mischief and trespassing causing damage.
7:30 a.m. An accident was reported in the 25000 block of Highway 2. Rhonda Sue Whitaker, 61, of Centerville, was driving a 2014 GMC Terrain when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,000.
2:44 p.m. Cody James Ruberg, 36, of Keosauqua, was charged at the Centerville Law Center with failure to appear.
Dec. 13
11:47 a.m. Theft was reported in the 17400 block of 215th Ave. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
9:37 p.m. Donna Marie West, 40, of Mystic, was charged in the 700 block of W. Willow Lane in Mystic with failure to appear.
Dec. 14
4:51 p.m. Shawn Thomas Grosekemper, 47, of Cincinnati, was charged in the 200 block of W. Pleasant St. in Cincinnati with domestic assault causing bodily injury.
5:57 p.m. An accident was reported in the 20000 block of Highway 2. Nancy Sue Wright, 60, of Centerville, was driving a 2010 Buick LaCrosse when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3,500.
Dec. 15
2:24 p.m. Criminal mischief was reported in the 22200 block of 540th St. in Centerville. Handled, report taken.
4:13 p.m. An accident was reported on Highway 202 near 582nd St. Zachary Joseph Meinberg, 39, of Kirksville, Missouri, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Coupe when the driver lost control due to the snow. Angela Mae Vockings, 45, of Des Moines, was following the Coupe in a 2019 Ford Fusion and was unable to slow down in time for Meinberg’s vehicle and rear-ended it. Damage to the Fusion was estimated at $2,500 and damage to the Coupe was estimated at $1,000.
5:08 p.m. An accident was reported at 115th and 153rd streets. Mark E Summers, 36, of Numa, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon when due to snow the vehicle slide off the road into a ditch. Damage was estimated at $1,500.
Dec. 16
5:53 p.m. An accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway J18 in Moravia. Ryan Charles-Ray Rigdon, 17, of Centerville, was driving a 2007 Dodge Dakota and turning onto Highway 5 when he lost control due to the snow and struck a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander being driven by Donna Mae Miller, 60, of Moravia. Damage to the Dakota was estimated at $3,000 and damage to the Outlander was estimated at $2,500.