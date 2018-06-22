EDDYVILLE — The Big Reds took a significant blow to their conference title chances on Thursday falling to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 5-3.
“We just have to tip our hat to EBF. They are always a team that for whatever reason we don't have much luck with even though we are the more rounded team,” head coach Ryan Hodges said.
Both teams tallied one run in the first inning before rain would halt action for nearly an hour. It took a lot of sweeping, racking, a few bags of quick dry and more than a few trips back and forth with a shop vac to get the water off the field. But when it was all said and done, the field was in good enough condition to get back to playing baseball.
The Big Reds wasted little time out of the delay, Kayden Kauzlarich would put Centerville out in front with a two-out RBI double.
The Rockets, however, would take the lead in the third inning. EBF’s K.J. McCrea would drill a three-run home run deep to right giving EBF a 4-2 lead. The Rockets would pad their lead in the fourth inning on a RBI single to go up three runs.
Centerville looked to rally in the fifth inning getting one run on a Daniel Hargrave RBI ground up setting the table for Tyson Belloma with runners on second and third. Belloma would fly out to center to end the threat. The Big Reds would go down quietly in the sixth and seventh inning.
“We weren't able to get the bats going and the hard contact we made was right at guys or they made the tough play. Defensively, we were unable to make the plays which was ultimately the deciding factor,” Hodges said.
Centerville committed three errors defensively while making several other key mistakes that gave EBF extra opportunities. Belloma pitched all six innings for the Big Reds giving up five runs, four earned, on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Hargrave and McCain Oden each went 2-for-3 in the contest with Hargrave recording a RBI.
The loss is a major hit to Centerville’s conference title chances as they will have to probably win their last three conference games while getting some help as Knoxville still has five conference games left.
“We will be better for this game and now that we may have cost ourselves a share of the conference title, it's time to focus on our next goal and continue improving over the next two weeks against good competition,” Hodges said.
No. 8 Centerville (15-4) continues their road trip on Monday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to play Mount Pleasant (16-8).