Baseball
Moravia 4, Iowa Christian Academy 0
Moravia 3, Iowa Christian Academy 2
Brilliant pitching and defense helped the Mohawks to a sweep over Iowa Christian Academy. Griffin Cosgrove and Tucker Babbitt each pitched 3 1/3 innings giving up just two hits while striking out a couple to get the shutout. Tucker Babbitt went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Game two was another pitcher by committee effort for Moravia as Mateo Varese, Nick Martin and Cason Butz would get the job done. There was not one extra base hit in the game as there were 15 singles and a total of 17 runners left on base between the two teams.
Moravia (15-5) host Seymour (3-10) on Friday at 6 p.m.
Murray 9, Moulton-Udell 8
MURRAY — The Eagles were a run away from snapping a 30-game losing streak with their last win dating back to June 23, 2016. Coincidentally, that win was against Murray. Moulton-Udell scored three runs in the fifth and sixth inning to tie the game. A leadoff double by Murray, followed by an overthrow on an attempted steal by the Eagles would bring the winning run home for Murray.
Moulton-Udell (0-12) will travel to North Mahaska (7-5) on Tuesday.
Seymour vs Melcher-Dallas score and stats were not reported at time of print.
Softball
Seymour 6, Melcher-Dallas 3
The Warriorettes looked to get back on track after losing five out of their last six games. They hope this win over Melcher-Dallas will be the start of them turning the corner with one week left in the regular season.
Seymour (13-8) travel to Moravia (13-8) on Friday at 8 p.m.
No. 4 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 13, Centerville 3
EDDYVILLE — The two teams suffered through a rain delay but were able to finish the lopsided game. Randie Richmond and Emalee Davis each had three hits for EBF while Davis had three RBIs. Richmond pitched for EBF and struck out five while limiting Centerville to just four hits.
Centerville (14-8) celebrates senior night on Friday at 5:30 p.m. in a doubleheader against Twin Cedars (11-9).
Murray 3, Moulton-Udell 1
MURRAY — It was a spectacular effort by Murray’s Kayla Wookey, who stifled the Lady Eagles at the plate and in the circle. Wookey had a solo home run to go along with giving up just two hits while striking out 17 Moulton-Udell batters. The Lady Eagles have looked good in recent weeks winning three of their last five while their two defeats have come in low-scoring games against good Bluegrass Conference opponents.
Moulton-Udell (6-14) host Davis County (4-18) on Friday.