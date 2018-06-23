Even for an administration that has consistent trouble telling the truth, its defense of a policy separating of children and parents at the border has been a complete debacle.
The administration’s response has been all over the map. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tweeted “We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period.”
Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested otherwise, saying in an interview with a conservative radio host that “We’ve got to get this message out.” And White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said separating families is a “tough deterrent.”
Sounds like a policy to us.
The administration has also said it’s just following the law and falsely claimed that Democrats are to blame. “The Democrats have to change the law. It’s their law,” said President Trump. But it is Republicans who hold the House, Senate and presidency. They could have stopped this any time they wanted to do so.
When observers said children who were separated from their parents were being held in cages, the administration responded with vigorous denials. But when your line of defense is quibbling over whether a chain link enclosure that contains young children is a cage or a partition, you’re in the wrong.
Various administration officials have pointed to Biblical passages to support the policy of separating parents and children. But two points are worth making. First, many of those same passages were used to support slavery and segregation, policies our country now rejects. Second, the United States is not a theocracy.
Opposition to the administration’s actions came from across the political spectrum. Need evidence? Bob Vander Plaats, an Iowan no one would ever mistake for a bleeding-heart liberal, and Kamala Harris, California’s definition of a bleeding-heart liberal, are on the same side on this one.
The policies on the border drew unflattering comparisons to previous eras, including Nazi Germany. That’s a profoundly uncomfortable accusation, but one that must be honestly examined.
Sessions denied the comparison, saying “In Nazi Germany, they were keeping the Jews from leaving the country.” But that betrays a serious failure to understand history. Many of the policies enacted by the Nazis prior to the outbreak of World War II were explicitly aimed at making conditions within Germany so intolerable that Jewish residents would voluntarily leave the country.
Comparisons of the unadulterated evil of the Nazi regime with the current president’s administration are overblown. But the fact that they are being raised in a manner not easily dismissed as hyperbole is deeply disturbing.
The exact number of children separated from their parents at the border is uncertain. It’s in the thousands. The administration’s count at the end of May was about 2,000; it’s unquestionably higher now.
Former First Lady Laura Bush wrote a Father’s Day piece for the Washington Post that we think sums up the situation well. She called the administration’s policy “cruel” and “immoral.”
“Our government should not be in the business of warehousing children in converted box stores or making plans to place them in tent cities in the desert outside El Paso,” she said.
We couldn’t agree more.
When things happen on our borders, hundreds of miles from Iowa, it’s easy to feel like the situation is distant. But think for a moment. What if it was happening on Iowa’s border?
Would you be willing to turn your back on thousands of children if it was here?